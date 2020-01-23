Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Huntington Ingalls (HII)

In a report released yesterday, David E. Strauss from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Huntington Ingalls (HII – Research Report), with a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $275.74, close to its 52-week high of $279.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and General Dynamics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Huntington Ingalls is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $283.33, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $280.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $279.71 and a one-year low of $196.19. Currently, Huntington Ingalls has an average volume of 286.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 145 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HII in relation to earlier this year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants.