Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on HP (HPQ)

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Hold rating on HP (HPQ – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 65.1% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

HP has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.80, representing a -6.9% downside. In a report issued on February 10, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.09 and a one-year low of $15.93. Currently, HP has an average volume of 9.7M.

HP Inc. enages in the provision of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. It operates through following business segments: Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments.