March 20, 2020

Barclays Maintains Their Hold Rating on Covia Holdings (CVIA)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Covia Holdings (CVIAResearch Report), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.76, close to its 52-week low of $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Covia Holdings is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $1.17, which is a 58.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Tudor Pickering also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $6.91 and a one-year low of $0.65. Currently, Covia Holdings has an average volume of 281K.

Covia Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified mineral-based and material solutions. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Industrial. The Energy segment offers the oil and gas industry a comprehensive portfolio of raw frac sand, value-added-proppants, well-cementing additives, gravel-packing media and drilling mud additives.

