Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on SL Green Realty (SLG)

In a report released today, Ross L Smotrich from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on SL Green Realty (SLG – Research Report), with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.51, close to its 52-week high of $93.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Smotrich is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 65.1% success rate. Smotrich covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Four Corners Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SL Green Realty with a $99.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $93.91 and a one-year low of $75.46. Currently, SL Green Realty has an average volume of 757.6K.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt and Preferred Equity Investments business segments.