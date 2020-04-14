Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on Pluralsight (PS)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Pluralsight (PS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Pluralsight has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.25, representing a 64.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Pluralsight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $88.81 million and GAAP net loss of $31.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.3 million.

Pluralsight, Inc. engages in the provision of technology skill development solutions. It offers a cloud-based technology learning platform which provides a broad range of tool, including skill assessments, a curated library of courses, learning paths, and business analytics. The company was founded by Aaron Skonnard, Frederick Onion, Keith Brown, Fritz Onion and Bill Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, UT.