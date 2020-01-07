Barclays Maintains Their Buy Rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Barclays analyst Jay Gelb maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.75, close to its 52-week high of $96.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Gelb is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Gelb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Renaissancere Holdings, AXA Equitable Holdings, and Brighthouse Financial.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.00, implying a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $126 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $117 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AJG in relation to earlier this year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate.