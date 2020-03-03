Barclays Maintains a Sell Rating on Wayfair (W)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Sell rating on Wayfair (W – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.77, close to its 52-week low of $52.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 48.4% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Children’s Place, and Williams-Sonoma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wayfair is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.35, representing a 33.9% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $173.72 and a one-year low of $52.41. Currently, Wayfair has an average volume of 2.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 147 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of W in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments.