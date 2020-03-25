Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Marathon Oil (MRO)

Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Oil (MRO – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.61, close to its 52-week low of $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -30.4% and a 15.7% success rate. Wai covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Marathon Oil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.09, implying a 146.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, SunTrust Robinson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Marathon Oil’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion and GAAP net loss of $20 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.69 billion and had a net profit of $390 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRO in relation to earlier this year.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.