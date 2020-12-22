Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Evo Payments (EVOP)

In a report issued on April 3, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Evo Payments (EVOP – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.82, close to its 52-week high of $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evo Payments with a $26.33 average price target, representing a -3.6% downside. In a report issued on March 26, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.00 and a one-year low of $10.12. Currently, Evo Payments has an average volume of 378.9K.

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of merchant business. nIt also offers payment and commerce solutions. It operates through the North America and Europe geographical segments. The North America segment comprises the geographical markets of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.