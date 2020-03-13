March 13, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Barclays Maintains a Hold Rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Centerpoint Energy (CNPResearch Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.87, close to its 52-week low of $14.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerpoint Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.33, representing a 55.0% upside. In a report issued on March 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.17 and a one-year low of $14.63. Currently, Centerpoint Energy has an average volume of 6.48M.

