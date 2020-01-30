Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on Jacobs Engineering (J)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Seiden from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Jacobs Engineering (J – Research Report), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.78, close to its 52-week high of $98.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Seiden is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 46.3% success rate. Seiden covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Deere.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jacobs Engineering with a $105.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $98.08 and a one-year low of $63.70. Currently, Jacobs Engineering has an average volume of 917.4K.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.