Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.98, close to its 52-week low of $3.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.5% and a 36.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Forum Energy Tech, Patterson-UTI, and Halliburton.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamond Offshore Drilling is a Hold with an average price target of $5.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.64 and a one-year low of $3.65. Currently, Diamond Offshore Drilling has an average volume of 2.75M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. engages in offshore drilling, which provides contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe. The company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs consists of drillships and semisubmersibles. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.