Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on CSX (CSX)

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Buy rating on CSX (CSX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 57.9% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CSX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.00, which is a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CSX’s market cap is currently $47.22B and has a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.