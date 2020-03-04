Barclays Maintains a Buy Rating on BRF SA (BRFS)

In a report released yesterday, Benjamin Theurer from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on BRF SA (BRFS – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.83, close to its 52-week low of $5.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Theurer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 49.2% success rate. Theurer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, Arca Continental SAB de C V, and Sanderson Farms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BRF SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.96 and a one-year low of $5.02. Currently, BRF SA has an average volume of 2.2M.

BRF SA engages in the breeding and slaughter of poultry and pork for processing. The firm also produces and sells fresh meat processed foods, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean byproducts. It operates through the following business segments: Brazil, Halal, International, and Other.