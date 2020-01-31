Barclays Keeps Their Sell Rating on T Rowe Price (TROW)

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on T Rowe Price (TROW – Research Report), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.57, close to its 52-week high of $137.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 59.3% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

T Rowe Price has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $138.83.

Based on T Rowe Price’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $531 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.31 billion and had a net profit of $343 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 144 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TROW in relation to earlier this year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries.