Barclays Keeps Their Sell Rating on Globe Life (GL)

Barclays analyst Jay Gelb maintained a Sell rating on Globe Life (GL – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.75, close to its 52-week high of $107.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Gelb is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Gelb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Renaissancere Holdings, and AXA Equitable Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Globe Life with a $97.33 average price target.

Based on Globe Life’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 billion and had a net profit of $165 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Darren Rebelez, a Director at GL sold 5,269 shares for a total of $534,066.

Globe Life, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.