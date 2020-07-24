Barclays Keeps Their Sell Rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Sell rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 66.9% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Performance Food Group, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BJ’s Restaurants is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.64.

The company has a one-year high of $44.47 and a one-year low of $6.01. Currently, BJ’s Restaurants has an average volume of 711.8K.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.