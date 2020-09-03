Barclays Keeps Their Sell Rating on ADO Properties SA (ADPPF)

Barclays analyst Sander Bunck maintained a Sell rating on ADO Properties SA (ADPPF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.51, equals to its 52-week high of $29.51.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ADO Properties SA with a $33.47 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.51 and a one-year low of $15.72. Currently, ADO Properties SA has an average volume of 95.

ADO Properties S.A. engages in the ownership and management of real estate properties. It operates through the Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The Residential Property Management segment comprises rent and management of the residential properties, which includes the modernization and maintenance of the properties, the management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units. The Privatization segment includes aspects of the preparation and execution of the sale of units, as well as modernization, maintenance and management, and generates rental income for non-vacant units. The company was founded by Rabin Savion in 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.