Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Teladoc (TDOC – Research Report), with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $175.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 54.4% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Molina Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.30, which is a -15.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Based on Teladoc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $156 million and GAAP net loss of $19.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $123 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.88 million.

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.