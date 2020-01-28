January 28, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Synchrony Financial (SYFResearch Report), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 62.1% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and New Residential Inv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synchrony Financial with a $38.36 average price target, implying a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Synchrony Financial’s market cap is currently $20.81B and has a P/E ratio of 5.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

