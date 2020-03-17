Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on Coupa Software (COUP)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Coupa Software (COUP – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coupa Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $170.71.

The company has a one-year high of $178.00 and a one-year low of $85.90. Currently, Coupa Software has an average volume of 1.49M.

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications.