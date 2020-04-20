Barclays Keeps Their Hold Rating on BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 43.3% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and Builders Firstsource.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BMC Stock Holdings with a $22.75 average price target, a 31.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.67 and a one-year low of $13.39. Currently, BMC Stock Holdings has an average volume of 594K.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified building products and services in the U.S. residential construction market. It operates through the following segments: Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, and Western. Its products include trusses, i-joists, and engineered lumber; lumber and composites; flooring; exterior building materials; doors and windows; stairs and stair parts; and cabinets and countertops. Its services include delivery, pickup, window, door, pro remodel, and specialist services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.