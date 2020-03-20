Barclays Keeps a Sell Rating on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Sell rating on Patterson Companies (PDCO – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 44.3% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, AmerisourceBergen, and Molina Healthcare.

Patterson Companies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $25.70 and a one-year low of $12.95. Currently, Patterson Companies has an average volume of 1.27M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Patterson Cos., Inc. engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.