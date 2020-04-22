Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained a Hold rating on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 57.8% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pinnacle West Capital with a $92.11 average price target, which is a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $105.52 and a one-year low of $60.05. Currently, Pinnacle West Capital has an average volume of 1.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.