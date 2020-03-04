Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.59, close to its 52-week low of $12.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 63.1% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.17.

Based on Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.95 billion and net profit of $333 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.47 billion and had a net profit of $177 million.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments.