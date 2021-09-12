Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on EasyJet (EJTTF)

In a report issued on September 10, Rishika Savjani from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report), with a price target of £6.85. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Savjani is ranked #1872 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.74.

The company has a one-year high of $14.60 and a one-year low of $6.03. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 474.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.