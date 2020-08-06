Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on Capri Holdings (CPRI)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Hold rating on Capri Holdings (CPRI – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 51.8% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Capri Holdings with a $18.44 average price target, representing a 18.6% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $39.90 and a one-year low of $5.42. Currently, Capri Holdings has an average volume of 4.7M.

Capri Holdings Ltd. engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. The Versace segment sells Versace luxury ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and home furnishings through directly operated Versace boutiques. The Jimmy Choo segment sells Jimmy Choo luxury goods to end clients through directly operated Jimmy Choo stores. The Michael Kors segment sells Michael Kors products through four primary Michael Kors retail store formats: Collection, Lifestyle, outlet stores and e-commerce. The company was founded by Michael David Kors on December 13, 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.