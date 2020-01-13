Barclays Keeps a Hold Rating on Brookdale (BKD)

In a report released today, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Brookdale (BKD – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 59.7% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and Molina Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brookdale with a $11.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.80 and a one-year low of $5.97. Currently, Brookdale has an average volume of 1.1M.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. engages in the operation of senior living communities. It manages independent living, assisted living, and dementia-care communities, and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living; Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.