Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.99, close to its 52-week high of $22.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 63.2% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Victory Capital Holdings with a $23.40 average price target, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.50 and a one-year low of $10.12. Currently, Victory Capital Holdings has an average volume of 141.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.