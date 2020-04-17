Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $218.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 60.4% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp with a $277.64 average price target, implying a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Based on IAC/InterActiveCorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.22 billion and net profit of $100 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a net profit of $192 million.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid. The ANGI Homeservices segment offers a digital marketplace for home services, connecting homeowners across the globe with home service professionals, and operates HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List. The Vimeo segment includes cloud-based software products to stream, host, distribute and monetize videos online and across devices, as well as premium video tools on a subscription basis. The Dotdash segment is a portfolio of digital brands providing expert information and inspiration in select vertical content categories. The Applications segment is comprised of direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications, including, Apalon, SlimWare, and Partnerships. The Emerging & Others segment includes Ask Media Group, Blue Crew, The Daily Beast, College Humor Media and IAC Films. The company was founded on July 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.