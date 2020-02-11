Barclays Keeps a Buy Rating on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS)

In a report released yesterday, Pablo Monsivais from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.73, close to its 52-week high of $13.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Monsivais is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 83.3% success rate. Monsivais covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, and LATAM Airlines.

The the analyst consensus on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV’s market cap is currently $1.16B and has a P/E ratio of 13.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.51.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It also provides cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto José Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.