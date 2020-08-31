Barclays Believes Walmart (NYSE: WMT) Still Has Room to Grow

Barclays analyst Karen Short maintained a Buy rating on Walmart (WMT – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $140.30, close to its 52-week high of $141.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 67.6% success rate. Short covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Alimentation Couche Tard, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Walmart with a $147.21 average price target, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Walmart’s market cap is currently $397.3B and has a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 128 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WMT in relation to earlier this year.

Walmart, Inc. engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands. The Walmart International segment manages supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, and cash & carryl outside of the United States. The Sam’s Club segment comprises membership-only warehouse clubs and samsclubs.com. The company was founded by Samuel Moore Walton and James Lawrence Walton in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.