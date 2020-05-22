Barclays Believes Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) Still Has Room to Grow

Barclays analyst Peter Lawson maintained a Buy rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.50, close to its 52-week high of $21.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Lawson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 50.7% success rate. Lawson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Springworks Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.67, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on May 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.97 and a one-year low of $5.35. Currently, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 685.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its products include candidate and entinostat. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.