October 17, 2020   Healthcare

Barclays Believes BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) Still Has Room to Grow

By Ryan Adsit

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Buy rating on BellRing Brands (BRBRResearch Report) on October 14 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.64, close to its 52-week high of $24.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 66.3% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BellRing Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.56.

The company has a one-year high of $24.03 and a one-year low of $13.56. Currently, BellRing Brands has an average volume of 332.4K.

Bellring Brands, Inc. operates as nutrition business. Its products include protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars. The company was founded on March 20, 2019 and is headquartered in Brentwood, MO.

