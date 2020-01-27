BankUnited (BKU) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 24, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on BankUnited (BKU – Research Report), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 53.8% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BankUnited is a Hold with an average price target of $38.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.60 and a one-year low of $30.32. Currently, BankUnited has an average volume of 500.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BKU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Douglas Pauls, a Director at BKU sold 41,399 shares for a total of $1,454,142.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. It also offers commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.