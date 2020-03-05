Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Mike Rizvanovic from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Montreal (BMO – Research Report), with a price target of C$98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.54, close to its 52-week low of $65.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizvanovic is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 41.7% success rate. Rizvanovic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank Of Montreal is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.81, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$98.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $79.93 and a one-year low of $65.05. Currently, Bank Of Montreal has an average volume of 536.3K.

