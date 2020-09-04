Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 52.6% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank Of Marin Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $33.00.

Based on Bank Of Marin Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.19 million and net profit of $7.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.06 million and had a net profit of $8.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through the Bank of Marin, which engages in the provision financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts. The company was founded on July 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.