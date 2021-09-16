Bank of America Securities Reiterates a Buy Rating on Vodafone (VOD)

Bank of America Securities analyst David Wright reiterated a Buy rating on Vodafone (VOD – Research Report) today and set a price target of p187.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.17.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vodafone with a $2.45 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.36 and a one-year low of $13.14. Currently, Vodafone has an average volume of 3.6M.

Incorporated in 1984, UK-based Vodafone Group Plc provides telecommunications services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services; fixed line services; and a suite of converged communication services, and intends to invest in the growth areas of communications, cloud and hosting, internet of things, security, and fixed connectivity. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, and Other Europe.