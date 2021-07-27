Bank of America Securities Initiates a Hold Rating on LegalZoom (LZ)

In a report released yesterday, Nat Schindler from Bank of America Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating on LegalZoom (LZ – Research Report) and a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schindler is ranked #383 out of 7606 analysts.

LegalZoom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.50, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

LegalZoom.com Inc is an online provider of services that meet the legal needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States.