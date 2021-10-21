Bank of America Securities Believes Meiragtx Holdings (NASDAQ: MGTX) Won’t Stop Here

Bank of America Securities analyst Alec Stranahan maintained a Buy rating on Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX – Research Report) on October 18 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.99, close to its 52-week high of $21.65.

Meiragtx Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00, which is a 94.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Meiragtx Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.12 million and GAAP net loss of $20.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.47 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.42 million.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc is a clinical-stage biotech company, which engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It operates through the United States and United Kingdom geographical segments. Its pipeline includes AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.