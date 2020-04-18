Badger Meter (BMI) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group assigned a Hold rating to Badger Meter (BMI – Research Report), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -19.7% and a 25.4% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Badger Meter is a Hold with an average price target of $53.00, representing a -9.8% downside. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Based on Badger Meter’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $108 million and net profit of $12.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $105 million and had a net profit of $10.82 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BMI in relation to earlier this year.

Badger Meter, Inc. engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities. Flow Instrumentation products includes meters and valves sold worldwide to various industries for water and other fluids. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.