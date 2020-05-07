Baader Bank Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Linde (LIN)

Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $185.70.

Mayer has an average return of 5.6% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #5266 out of 6523 analysts.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $217.75, representing a 22.3% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR225.00 price target.

Linde’s market cap is currently $93.98B and has a P/E ratio of 43.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.