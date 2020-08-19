Baader Bank Believes Wacker Chemie AG (Other OTC: WKCMF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Markus Mayer from Baader Bank maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.28, close to its 52-week high of $98.80.

Mayer has an average return of 10.5% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #3405 out of 6895 analysts.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.85, a -4.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR93.00 price target.

Based on Wacker Chemie AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.16 billion and GAAP net loss of $751 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.24 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $8 million.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.