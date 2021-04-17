B2Gold (BTG) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

In a report released yesterday, CIBC World Markets from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold (BTG – Research Report), with a price target of C$8.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.11.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for B2Gold with a $7.84 average price target, which is a 54.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Based on B2Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $480 million and net profit of $168 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $314 million and had a net profit of $177 million.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.