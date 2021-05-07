B.Riley Financial Thinks Vor Biopharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Justin Walsh from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Vor Biopharma (VOR – Research Report), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.64, close to its 52-week low of $23.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -12.3% and a 22.2% success rate. Walsh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syndax Pharmaceuticals, GT Biopharma, and Precigen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vor Biopharma with a $55.50 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VOR in relation to earlier this year.

Vor Biopharma Inc is a clinical stage cell therapy company. It combines a novel patient engineering approach with targeted therapies to provide a solution for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.