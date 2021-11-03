B.Riley Financial Thinks Cognition Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.21, close to its 52-week low of $11.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 43.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Cognition Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CGTX in relation to earlier this year.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina.