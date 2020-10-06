October 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

B.Riley Financial Thinks Abeona Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Justin Zelin from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEOResearch Report), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.22, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelin is ranked #5536 out of 6979 analysts.

Abeona Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.67.

The company has a one-year high of $5.19 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Abeona Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.39M.

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of gene therapy for severe and life threatening rare diseases. It programs include EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and ABO-101 (AAV NAGLU), an AAV based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

