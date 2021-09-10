B.Riley Financial Sticks to Their Buy Rating for American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT – Research Report) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 56.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Outdoor Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a one-year high of $36.62 and a one-year low of $12.24. Currently, American Outdoor Brands has an average volume of 178.7K.

American Outdoor Brands Inc is engaged in the business of providing outdoor products and accessories for hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company designs and produces products and accessories, including shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsman knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.