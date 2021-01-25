B.Riley Financial Remains a Buy on National Cinemedia (NCMI)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI – Research Report) on December 4 and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, AMC Entertainment, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Cinemedia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a one-year high of $9.85 and a one-year low of $1.62. Currently, National Cinemedia has an average volume of 899.9K.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.