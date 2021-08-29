B.Riley Financial Remains a Buy on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT – Research Report) on August 27 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 56.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MasterCraft Boat Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $148 million and net profit of $17.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $103 million and had a GAAP net loss of $36.71 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities. The NauticStar segment includes recreational boats primarily used for salt water fishing, and general recreational boating. The Crest segment produces pontoon boats and are primarily used for general recreational boating. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vonore, TN.